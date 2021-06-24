No fatalities reported in Wednesday night wreck on U.S. 61 North

A two-vehicle collision on Wednesday night yielded no fatalities, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The wreck, which happened at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday night, took place on U.S. 61 North near Floweree Road. Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were the first to arrive on the scene, but MHP is handling the investigation.

“The accident is still under investigation, but it is not nearly as bad as we initially thought,” Trooper Ron Bosarge said. “It is still under investigation at this time, but the biggest thing to note is that there were no fatalities.”