June 25, 2021

Ra’Shawn D. Wilbert

Published 3:45 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021

Ra’Shawn D. Wilbert passed away on June 8, in Vicksburg.   

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Reverend Tyrone Dixon officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Church Cemetery, Bovina, Miss. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 26, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. 

