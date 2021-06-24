Vicksburg Main Street, Chopping Block win Mississippi Main Street award

Vicksburg Main Street and ax-throwing facility The Chopping Block won the 2021 Outstanding Business award from the Mississippi Main Street Association on June 17.

The award was presented to business partner Daryl Hollingsworth by MMSA state coordinator Thomas Gregory.

The Chopping Block, located at 1504 Washington St. in downtown Vicksburg, first opened its doors in July 2020. The family-friendly, mixed-use facility offers visitors a place to safely throw axes and darts, play cornhole, pool and arcade games and socialize with friends.

“They are truly a business that has something for everyone,” a release from MMSA said. “Since opening, The Chopping Block and its employees have immersed themselves into the community. They offer Ladies Night every Thursday, host food trucks on the weekends and provide live music outside for all to enjoy.

“They play an active role in downtown events and are always willing to help. Their presence has contributed to the revitalization of their block of Washington Street.”

The Chopping Block is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for ages 16 and older and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. for 12 and older.

For more information, visit https://www.choppingblockarcade.com.