Flaggs: Vicksburg’s next Police Chief ‘likely female’

The search is on for Vicksburg’s next police chief, and Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. provided a clue as to who he’s considering on Friday.

“I’m down to two females and a male,” Flaggs said. “And they’re all from Vicksburg, or they have lived in Vicksburg. They know this city.”

Current Police Chief Milton Moore announced last Friday, June 18, that Flaggs said he would not be reappointed as police chief. Flaggs declined to comment at the time, saying only that the matter was a personnel issue.

Flaggs said Friday all board appointments will be made through a resolution to the board on July 6, but until then, this was “one hint” as to what citizens can expect.

“I think it’s a woman’s time to lead this city in public safety,” he said. “It’s never happened before in Vicksburg. I’m looking to make history, while I’m living.”