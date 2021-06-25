Miss Mississippi 2021: Q&A with Vicksburg’s Charity Lockridge, Miss Hinds Community College

Miss Hinds Community College Charity Lockridge is hoping the third time will be the charm as she competes for the title of Miss Mississippi.

Lockridge is a Vicksburg resident and held the title of Miss HCC in 2018 when she first competed on the Miss Mississippi stage. In 2019, she competed as Miss Pride of the South and now, for the second time, is representing HCC.

In 2018, Lockridge tied for a preliminary win in Talent when she sang “Via Dolorosa.” In 2019, she chose to go with the same sang the song and will follow suit for the 2021 competition.

Q: Why did you decide to sing “Via Dolorosa” again this year?

A: This year I had every plan to sing Whitney Houston’s ‘I Have Nothing,’ but due to certain circumstances, I had to change my song. So I’m singing Via Dolorosa again. You have to go with what you know and I love that song.

Q: Did you do anything different to prepare for the talent phase of the competition than you did in the past?

A: This year has been a challenge when it comes to preparation. Usually, a month before the pageant I do all the preparing I can because I like to give my best performance. But a month ago, I was in a bad car accident and it hindered me from doing a lot of things. I wasn’t able to make it to my pageant coach, and I wasn’t able to make it to my vocal coach. I had to use the finances I had saved up for the pageant just to buy a new vehicle. So it was a challenge this year when it comes to preparation, but I’m just trusting God and His perfect will to be done tonight. (Lockridge competed in the talent phase of the preliminary competitions Thursday.)

Q: What is it that attracted you to come back for the third time and compete in the Miss Mississippi Competition?

A: The opportunity to be on the stage; ever since I was a kid I had the dream of performing in front of people, and because I’m not famous yet and there are not many acting classes around here that I know of, being in a pageant gives you the opportunity to sit around and practice my talent and everything that I’m best at and get on stage and give it to the world.

Q: What is your perspective on the changes that have occurred within the Miss Mississippi Competition?

A: I’m glad we stepped away from the tradition because we have a lot of girls who have come from different backgrounds and now they feel more confident to compete because they don’t have to walk in a swimsuit across the stage — they don’t have to be judged by the size of their waist, because this year in the 2.0 system, we are judged for what we know, our true beauty and who we are and that’s what the Miss America Organization needs to gravitate towards anyway. So we can celebrate the women and so no woman can feel excluded.

Q: What is the most important thing you have gained while competing in the Miss Mississippi Competition?

A: That’s such a broad question, because when I started in the Miss America Organization and pageants in general, I put my validation in the crown. When I didn’t walk away with a crown, I felt inferior to every other woman that I was against. But it has taught me I am my own competitor. I’m the only person that I am in competition with, so it’s given me the confidence I’ve needed. It’s given me the communication skills I have needed. It’s given me the opportunity to network with great people and that’s given me a great advantage. When people see your résumé they want you, and when they see how you present yourself, they want you. The Miss America Organization has given me the confidence and the skills I’ve needed for the real world when it comes to my career and every other endeavor that I have.

