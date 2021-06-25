Photo Gallery: Clear Creek Junior Golf Camp
Young golfers flocked to Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina this week for the Clear Creek Junior Golf Camp. The four-day clinic, which concluded Thursday, was led by Clear Creek pro Randy Tupper and taught fundamentals with a series of drills and games designed specifically for young players.
