June 25, 2021

Who’s Hot

By Staff Reports

Published 7:55 am Friday, June 25, 2021

Mississippi State baseball pitcher Carlisle Koestler, a former Warren Central star, was named to the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll for having a grade point average above 3.00.

Koestler and the Bulldogs will play either Virginia or Texas in the College World Series Friday at 6 p.m. Mississippi State can advance to the CWS championship series with a victory.

