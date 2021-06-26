Top 10 finalists announced for 2021 Miss Mississippi

The last night of the Miss Mississippi Competition is underway and those named in the top 10 are: Miss Midtown Pointe Grace McClanahan, Miss Hattiesburg Emmie Perkins, Miss Pearl of the South Rachel Shumaker, Miss University of Southern Mississippi Vivian O’Neal, Miss Jones County Caidyn Crowder, Miss Mississippi State Leah Boyd, Miss Hinds Community College Charity Lockridge, Miss Pine Belt Macy Mitchell, Miss University Lexie Harper and Miss Golden Triangle Holly Brand.

One of these women will be crowned Miss Mississippi.

The top 10 candidates will compete again tonight prior to the winner being crowned.

The winner of the 2021 Miss Mississippi Competition will receive a $10,000 scholarship provided by Ameristar Casino and Hotel.

Both Crowder and Brand were double preliminary winners over the last three nights of competition. Mitchell also won Red Carpet, formerly evening wear, on Friday night.