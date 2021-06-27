Holmes Community College soccer player and former Warren Central star Laney Smith was named to the United Soccer Coaches 2020-21 Junior College Scholar All-America Team. Smith is majoring in speech pathology and has a 4.0 GPA.

Smith scored five goals and had three assists this season, and was also named to the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference All-State first team. Smith helped Holmes reach the NJCAA Division II national championship game.