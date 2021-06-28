Affordable Homes of Vicksburg, 26 Mississippi wastewater, water systems acquired by Great River Utility Company

The Mississippi Public Service Commission has approved the acquisition of 26 water and wastewater systems in Mississippi.

Great River Utility Operating Company now owns Affordable Homes of Vicksburg in Warren County, The Lakes of Oxford Utility Company in Lafayette County and 24 other systems. The company will serve about 6,800 connections across the state of Mississippi, according to a press release.

Great River is a division of Central States Water Resources, one of the 15 largest investor-owned utilities in the United States. This will be Central States Water Resources’ first time providing utility services in the state of Mississippi. The company already provides water services in Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.

Josiah Cox, president of Great River Utility Operating Co., said the company plans to invest more than $8 million in water and wastewater system improvements across the state.

