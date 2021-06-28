John L. Maxey, the husband to Mrs. Irene P. Maxey, entered into rest Wednesday, June 23. He was born on Oct. 17, 1930, in Chicago, Ill., to Mildred Scott Maxey and Leonard Eugene Maxey.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by four of his children, Charles Paul Maxey, Geary Martin Maxey, Mildred Maxey Washington and Delphine Maxey Gipson; daughters-in-law Sylvia Maxey and Brenda P. Maxey.

He leaves cherished memories with his loving wife of 72 years, Irene and six other children: Leonard C. Maxey, of Augusta, Ga.; Margaret Maxey Brown (Bobby), Russellville Ala.; Marilyn Maxey Duboula, of Orlando, Fla.; Cynthia Maxey Jones (Michael) Atlanta, Ga.; Jeffery Maxey (Patricia) Greenville Miss.; Gerald M. Maxey, of Vicksburg; loving niece Janita Russell Stewart (Larry) of Clinton, Miss., and niece Patricia Johnson of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Included are sons-in-law Malcolm Washington and Thomas Gipson. Surviving also are 21 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on July 1 at the city cemetery at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no repast and masks are encouraged.