Hazel B. Christmas passed away on June 26 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 79.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, at St. Paul Life Center in Bovina with Reverend Dr.Tyrone Dixon officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Church Cemetery, Bovina, Miss. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 2, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.