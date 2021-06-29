No life-threatening injuries for child hit by car at Vicksburg McDonald’s

A child was struck by a car at the McDonald’s on 2316 Iowa Boulevard on Sunday night, but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

At 10:03 p.m. Sunday night, officers with the Vicksburg Police Department were dispatched to McDonald’s for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 12-year-old boy, had run out of the restaurant into the path of a vehicle in the drive-thru lane.

The child received an abrasion to his left arm and was treated and released from Merit Health River Region Medical Center.