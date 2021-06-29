Vicksburg woman charged with multiple accounts of burglary and theft
A Vicksburg woman was arrested late last week following reports of a burglary.
Brandi Powers, 30, was arrested Friday evening while trying to flee the scene at New Life Ministries after officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to a call for burglary. She was charged with one count of business burglary. She was also charged with an additional count of burglary and a count of auto theft as a result of a previous incident.
The earlier incident occurred on June 21 at CJ Williams Mortuary Center.
Powers received a $55,000 bond in Vicksburg Municipal Court before Judge Penny Lawson on Monday and has been transferred over to Warren Count Grand Jury.
