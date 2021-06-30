June 30, 2021

  • 82°

72-year-old Edwards man charged with one count of auto burglary

By Staff Reports

Published 10:02 am Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Eddie Griffin, 72 of Edwards, was arrested for burglary on Saturday night, June 26

Griffin was walking between Atwood Chevrolet and Kirk Ford at the time of the arrest after video footage of Griffin removing items from a vehicle in the parking lot was seen at the dealership.

Judge Penny Lawson set his bond at $25,000 on Monday in Vicksburg Municipal Court. His case has been handed over to Warren County Grand Jury.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you think Vanderbilt deserves their spot in the College World Series?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles