June 30, 2021

  • 82°

Dodge Charger Stolen Last Week from Blackburn Motors

By Staff Reports

Published 9:55 am Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Officers responded to a call on Saturday morning, June 26, for an auto theft at Blackburn Motors on North Frontage Road.

It was reported that a car had been stolen between Thursday and Saturday. The car is a 2020 white Dodge Charger.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you think Vanderbilt deserves their spot in the College World Series?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles