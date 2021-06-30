Vicksburg man in custody for capitol rape
A Vicksburg man was arrested for capital rape following the assault of a woman on Saturday.
Corey Hicks, 30 of Vicksburg, appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, June 28. Hicks received a $250,000 bond from Judge Penny Lawson and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
You Might Like
Vicksburg man charged with drug possession over the weekend
Sean Henley, 51 of Vicksburg, was charged in the early hours of the morning on Sunday with possession of methamphetamine.... read more