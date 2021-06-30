Vicksburg man with three prior convictions arrested for felony domestic violence
Deandre Royal, 38 of Vicksburg, was arrested Saturday night on a warrant of felony domestic violence.
This is Royal’s fourth domestic violence charge in 10 months. The prior three turned into convictions. Judge Penny Lawson gave him a bond of $100,000 in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday.
He has been bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
You Might Like
Vicksburg woman charged with multiple accounts of burglary and theft
A Vicksburg woman was arrested late last week following reports of a burglary. Brandi Powers, 30, was arrested Friday evening... read more