June 30, 2021

  • 90°

Vicksburg Police respond to shooting into occupied dwelling on Monday morning

By Staff Reports

Published 10:27 am Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating shots fired into a dwelling on Monday.

At 11:47 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of First North Street in reference to shots fired.

A resident of the area reported that someone shot into his apartment. A 2002 Mazda Protégé was also hit by gunfire in the incident.

Print Article