Flaggs selects Vicksburg’s new deputy police chiefs

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced his recommendations for deputy chiefs of the Vicksburg Police Department on Thursday.

According to information from the mayor’s office, Capt. Mike Bryant, the police department’s present internal affairs investigator/accreditation manager, and Charlie Hill, the former deputy director of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, have been selected.

“After speaking with my recommended chief, Penny Jones, I’m pleased to recommend Mike Bryant to serve as deputy chief of administration and Charlie Hill to serve as deputy chief of operations and investigations for the Vicksburg Police Department,” Flaggs said.

“We believe that both of these individuals are highly qualified for these positions and that they will be excellent additions to the working leadership team of the Vicksburg Police Department.”

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen must approve the nominations when it holds the first meeting of the new term July 6.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

