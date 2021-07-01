United Way of West Central Mississippi offers a grant to fellow non-profits

United Way of West Central Mississippi is investing in new ideas by offering a grant to qualifying non-profits.

United Way is a non-profit organization focused on education, financial stability, health and support services. United Way wants to provide more support for its community by offering this grant fund.

“Community Investment Grants are a reliable way to provide short-term support for startup, development or

stabilization of new or untried programs,” United Way of West Central Mississippi Executive Director, Michelle Connelly said. “We are looking for new innovative ideas that help meet the needs in our community.”

Agencies that are also rooted in the areas United Way serves are asked in apply to receive the grant. Along with these criteria, there are four other boxes the agency must fulfill to be eligible for the grant. It must be a voluntary, non-profit charitable organization that has tax-exempt status under Section 501C(3). The organization must be run by an unpaid policy-making body of people from the county. It also must serve the people in the county where the organization resides, and serve an important community need that no other non-profit in the community does.

If all these needs are met, agencies may call Ruby Green at 601-636-7133 to request a Community Investment Grant application. If the request is approved, the non-profit will have until August 19 to submit the completed application.