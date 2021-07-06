A celebration of life has been scheduled for Jesse McGruder Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at Zion Travelers Baptist Church. Jesse will lie in repose from 10 a.m. until the hour of service, and leaves behind daughters Sherrica McGruder Johnson and Nakita McGruder a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, July 9, at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

