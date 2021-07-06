Family and friends of Maxine Smith gathered to remember and to celebrate her memory on June 26 at Collins Funeral Home in Jackson.

Smith was born July 25, 1947, at Khun Memorial Hospital in Vicksburg, and passed from this earthly life on June 21. Smith resided for many years in Vicksburg, where she worked as a cook for 27 years at All Saints Episcopal School.

Upon retirement, she moved to Jackson where she lived with her daughter, Lisa Smith.