PHOTO GALLERY: Vicksburg Independence Day 2021
Vicksburg was abuzz this weekend as people young and old gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Events and demonstrations taking place across the city culminated with a fireworks display and live musical performances at the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza.
