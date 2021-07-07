A celebration of life has been scheduled for Michael Buchanan on Sunday, July 11, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Michael will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 10, at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. Michael was gainfully employed at Turners Rubicon Industries in Baton Rouge, La. One of Michael’s pride and joys in life was fishing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harrison (Wild Bill) Williams. He leaves to cherish his memories two children, Michael D Buchanan, Jr. and Lyric Buchanan; his darling mother, Debra Buchanan; his siblings, Likina Brooks, Leonda Buchanan, Tonice M. Williams, Harrison L. Williams and LaShekia Scott.

Michael Buchanan transitioned from this life Sunday, July 4, in Vicksburg at the age of 40.