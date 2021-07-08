Kimberly Dawn Ragland
Kimberly Dawn “Kim” Ragland, 50 of Vicksburg, formerly of Satartia, passed away Monday, July 5, at Mississippi Baptist Memorial Medical Center in Jackson. A homemaker, she was a member of Satartia United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband; Chat Ragland; daughter, Emma Rose Ragland; sons, Hastings James Ragland and Hamilton Guy Ragland, all of Vicksburg.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Patsy Hastings, and a sister, Vickie Hastings.
Visitation and services will be held at Stricklin King Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, July 9, with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. Rev. Tim Howell and Irma Neuel Hart will officiate. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City.
Serving as pallbearers are; Benji Ragland, Greg Ragland, Harvey Bozeman, Eric Hayes, Boo Haughton, Jackie Meadows, Chick King, Mike Abendrath, Toby Melton and Scoot Stovall.
Charles Sherman, Jr.
Services for Charles Sherman, Jr., 60, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10 in the Adele Walker Memorial... read more