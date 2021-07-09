Claude Eugene Chatham, Jr.

Claude Eugene (Gene) Chatham, Jr. passed away peacefully at Promise Hospital of Vicksburg on Thursday, July 8. He was 81.

Born in Rose Hill, Miss. in 1940 to Claude, Sr. and Olivia Josephine Chatham, Gene grew up on his family’s farm. He graduated from Rose Hill High School and attended Mississippi State University where he played basketball for his beloved Bulldogs. He was a part of the 1961 and 1962 SEC Champion teams.

After receiving his degree in civil engineering, Gene moved to Vicksburg, where he began his work at Waterways Experiment Station in 1963. His career with WES spanned 37 years, beginning in the Hydraulics Laboratory and ending as Chief of Navigation and Harbors Division. He received the Superior Civilian Service Award from the Department of the Army.

Gene loved being outdoors. He could often be found on the golf course or fishing at Lake Claiborne. He attended Crawford Street United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Friendship Class.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Crawford Street United Methodist Church in the Commons Area on Thursday, July 15, with a service following at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crawford Street United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society.