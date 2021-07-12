Funeral services for Willie James Mosely, Sr. are to be held on Wednesday, July 14 in the Chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Reverend Rudy Smith officiating. Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 13 in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside.

Willie James Mosely, Sr. passed away on July 9 in his home. He was 74. He was a retired grocery store manager and cook at L.D.’s Restaurant. He was a member of Mt. Calvary M.B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Evelyn Mosely, his son, Willie James Brown, his brothers Gabe Mosely and Jessie Mosely and his sister, Mary.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Mosely of Vicksburg; his son Willie James Mosely, Jr. of Vicksburg; three daughters Aretha Miller, Monica Mosely and Evette Wilson, all of Vicksburg; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.