Photo Gallery: St. Aloysius Football Camp
Nearly 30 children in Grades 1-6 are participating in the annual St. Aloysius Football Camp this week. The young players are going through drills and exercises designed to teach them the fundamentals of the game, as led by St. Al coaches and players.
The camp began on Monday and will conclude Thursday.
