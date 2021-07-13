Qualifying set for special election for county prosecutor

Qualifying for the Nov. 2 special election for county prosecuting attorney is Aug.4 through Sept. 3 at the Warren County Circuit Clerk’s office.

The winner of the special countywide election will complete the term of Ken Harper, who was elected county prosecutor in 2018 and resigned from the post in September 2020.

Harper later attempted to rescind his resignation saying he acted hastily but an opinion by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office said Harper’s resignation was officially received and accepted by the Warren County Board of Supervisors and an interim county prosecutor was appointed by the board in January.

Harper in February filed a lawsuit against the board in federal court to reclaim the post. The case is pending.

