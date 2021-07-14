Handgun stolen from vehicle on Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg
Saturday evening, officers at the Vicksburg Police Department took a report from a victim of auto burglary.
It was reported that a .22 caliber handgun was stolen from the vehicle.
The crime occurred on the 3400 block of Pemberton Square Boulevard.
You Might Like
Grand larceny reported on Riverview Drive in Vicksburg
A victim of home theft arrived at the Vicksburg Police Department on Saturday to report that their home was burglarized.... read more