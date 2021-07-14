July 15, 2021

Handgun stolen from vehicle on Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg

By Staff Reports

Published 1:10 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Saturday evening, officers at the Vicksburg Police Department took a report from a victim of auto burglary.

It was reported that a .22 caliber handgun was stolen from the vehicle.

The crime occurred on the 3400 block of Pemberton Square Boulevard.

