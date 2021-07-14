Vicksburg Crime Report: Victim assaulted when asking for a car ride
Early Friday morning, the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the 600 block of Grove Street for a welfare concern.
The victim said he had asked a man from a car ride and then the subject assaulted him without a weapon.
The victim sustained a fractured eye socket and was transported to River Region Medical Center for care.
