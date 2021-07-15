July 15, 2021

Early morning fire damages Captain D’s restaurant in Vicksburg

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 10:34 am Thursday, July 15, 2021

An early morning structure fire damaged Captain D’s on Pemberton Square Boulevard. 

At around 2:18 a.m. a call came in from Vicksburg Police Department officers on patrol after they noticed flames coming from the rear of the building, Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said. 

“The fire originated in the kitchen. There was significant damage, but it is not a total loss,” Danczyk said. 

In an effort to fight the flames, a door was breached using the jaws of life to gain access, he said. 

Engines 2 and 8, Ladder 3, Battalion 1, rescue, ambulance, VPD and FD1 all responded to the scene.

After the fire was extinguished, an initial investigation was conducted, but Danczyk said a full investigation took Thursday morning. 

Burn patterns, Danczyk said, indicate it was an electrical fire. 

“There may have been an electrical culprit that caused ignition in the kitchen, and we just have to let our investigation take its course and get the facts,” he said. 

Because it was after hours, there was no one in the restaurant and no injuries were reported.

The building was damaged, Danczyck said, but was not a total loss.

