Mattie Mae Jones passed away at her daughter’s home on July 5 in Vallejo, Calif. She was 88.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 19, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with the Reverend Mincer Minor officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 18, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 5 p.m. with family present from 4 until 5 p.m. and on Monday at the City Auditorium from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service.