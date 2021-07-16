Search warrant turns up illegal liquor, drugs, stolen gun at local bar

A search warrant turned up plenty of trouble for the owner of a Vicksburg bar on Thursday.

Officers of the Narcotics/NET Team and agents of the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control served a search warrant at Chriss’ Bar, 2820 North Washington St., and found illegal liquor, marijuana and a stolen handgun, leading to several charges against the owner, William Chriss.

While serving the warrant the agents found a quantity of liquor being sold illegally without a license, for which Chriss was cited by the ABC agents.

Also found inside the club was a Kimber .45-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. Then, during a a search of Chriss’ car, the agents found a glass jar containing 37 individual baggies of marijuana.

Chriss was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana. Chriss appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, where Judge Penny Lawson set his bond at $2,500. Chriss was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.