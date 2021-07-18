The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the name and phone number of a contact person for the event.

Summer Slam basketball

The River City Summer Slam youth basketball tournament is scheduled for July 23-25 at the Jackson Street Gym. There are boys and girls divisions in the ages 10U through 17U age brackets, and a three-game guarantee. The registration fee is $250.

For more information or to register, call William Rowster at 601-642-0102, or Kayla Johnson at 601-218-6818.

Hinds baseball showcase

The Hinds Community College baseball program will host its Fall Showcase on Aug. 29 at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond campus.

The showcase is open to players in grades 9-12 who are looking to display their talents in front of the Hinds coaching staff, along with other junior colleges, universities and scouts.

Check-in/registration will begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 29, and the showcase starts at noon. The cost is $100 per player. All players must have a physical dated Oct. 25, 2019 or later.

Payment will not be accepted until the day of the showcase, but players can pre-register online and download a waiver form through sports.hindscc.edu/sports/baseball.

For more information, email Hinds assistant coach Andrew Gunn at Andrew.Gunn@hindscc.edu

Warren County Golf Championship

The 2021 Warren County Golf Championship is scheduled for July 24 and 25 at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina.

The tournament is open to all residents of Warren County or pass holders at Clear Creek who are 18 or older. There will be separate divisions for men, women and seniors. The entry fee for the 36-hole tournament is $120 and includes two rounds of golf, a practice round, lunch and beverages, and prizes. For more information, or to register, call 601-638-9395 or visit the Clear Creek Golf Course clubhouse.

Meet the Gators/Vikes

The annual Meet the Gators and Meet the Vikes athletic pep rallies will be held at Vicksburg High and Warren Central, respectively, in August. During the events, fall athletes in all sports will be introduced.

Meet the Gators will be Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at Vicksburg’s Memorial Stadium. Meet the Vikes will be Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at Warren Central’s Stadium.

There is no charge and no tickets required to attend either event.

Flashette Camp

St. Aloysius will host its Cheer and Flashette Kiddie Camp on Aug. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the St. Al gym. It is for girls in grades K-6.

For more information or to register for the camps, visit vicksburgcatholic.org/apps/pages/summercamps or call 601-636-2256.

Vicksburg tennis camp

The City of Vicksburg’s summer youth tennis camp will continue through July at the Halls Ferry Park courts. The camp is for children ages 5-18, and runs from 8 to 10 a.m. each weekday. The camp is free, but players should bring their own water and racquet.

For more information, call City of Vicksburg tennis director Rick Shields at 601-618-4757.