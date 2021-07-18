Tallulah woman killed in Madison Parish automobile accident

Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 80 just east of Tallulah.

The crash, which occurred around 12:15 p.m., claimed the life of 64-year-old Meta Morley.

The initial investigation revealed a 2017 Hyundai Accent, driven by Morley, was traveling west on U.S. Highway 80. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Morley, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

“Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash,” a statement from the Louisiana State Police said. “Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.”

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 34 deaths.