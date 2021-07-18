Wright-Sadler Engagement
Mr. and Mrs. Alan Dean Wright of McKinney, Texas and Miss Candy Thomas of Tulsa, Okla., announce the engagement of their daughter Kylie Nicole Wright to Patrick Guider Sadler, son of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Armstrong Sadler of Vicksburg.
Miss Wright is the granddaughter of Mrs. Phyllis Joan Wimer and the late Mr. Harry Junior Wimer of Branson, Mo., the late Mr. Paul Burns Caine of Claremore, Okla., Mr. and Mrs. Joyce Waymond Wright, of Georgetown, Texas, and the late Mrs. Ruthie Joann Wright of Flower Mound, Texas.
Mr. Sadler is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Henley Sadler, Jr. and the late Dr. and Mrs. George Warren Guider, all of Vicksburg.
The bride-elect is a 2003 graduate of Jenks High School in Jenks, Okla., a 2008 graduate of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., and a 2014 graduate of the University of Tulsa, College of Law in Tulsa, Okla. Miss Wright works as a Tax Research Lead for the Chick-fil-A Corporation in Atlanta, Ga.
The prospective groom is a 2003 graduate of St. Aloysius High School and a 2007 graduate of the University of Mississippi. Mr. Sadler works as a Software Sales Executive for Kandji in Atlanta, Ga.
The wedding will be held on Oct. 28, 2021, at Casa Ybel Resort on Sanibel Island, Fla.
