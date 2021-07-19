July 19, 2021

  • 81°

Photo Gallery: Malcolm Butler Football Camp

By Ernest Bowker

Published 8:00 am Monday, July 19, 2021

Nearly 300 players from across Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee descended upon Vicksburg High’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday for the Seventh Annual Malcolm Butler Football Camp.

The Arizona Cardinals cornerback, Vicksburg native and two-time Super Bowl winner started the free camp after his rookie NFL season in 2015 and has held it each July since. Butler, along with coaches from Vicksburg High and other high schools, led players through about two hours of drills and one-on-one work.

Butler is heading into his eighth NFL season, and first with the Cardinals. He won two Super Bowls with New England in the 2014 and 2016 seasons, helped them reach another in 2017, and also played three seasons with the Tennessee Titans before signing with Arizona this offseason.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to participate in Warren County's Hazardous Waste Collection Day?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles