Funeral services for Brenda Joyce Jones are to be held on Thursday, July 22 at 11 a.m. in the Bethlehem M.B. Church. Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Brenda Jones passed away on Tuesday, July 13 in Chesterton, Ind. following a brief illness. She was 71. She was a retired teacher, a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and was a 1971 graduate of Alcorn State University.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Frank Williams and Caesar Bell Jones, and a brother, Kevin Williams.

She is survived by her daughter Kendra (Max) Weathersby, of Portage, Ind.; her brother Issac Jones, Jr., of Chicago, Ill.; her sisters Janice Williams, Linda K. Powell and Donna Jones, all of Vicksburg, and Marcia (Gigi) Bello of Anchorage, Alaska; her stepmother Dorothy Williams of Maricopa, Ark.; a sister-in-law Sherell Williams of Maricopa and a grandson, Max Weathersby II.