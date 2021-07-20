Funeral services for Tierre LeRoi Brown are to be held on Wednesday, July 21 at 2 p.m. in the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Reverend Mitchell Dent officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 20 in the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings worn inside the building. Interment shall follow after the funeral service in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Tierre LeRoi Brown passed away on Thursday, July 15 in his home following a sudden illness. He was 35. He was a shift manager for Mcdonald’s Restaurant on Pemberton Avenue attended King David #2 M.B. Church was a member of the Alcorn Alumni Vicksburg Chapter and the NAACP Vicksburg Branch.

He is survived by his parents, Ben and Grace Brown of Vicksburg, and his two brothers Skyler Brown of Vicksburg and Martin (Trey) Brown of Tampa, Fla., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.