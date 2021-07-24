Yocum shoots 63 to take first-round lead in Warren County Championship

Luke Yocum flirted with history and put himself in position to kiss a trophy on Saturday.

Yocum shot a 63 — one shot off the course record — to take a commanding eight-shot lead after the first round of the Warren County Championship at Clear Creek Golf Course.

Two-time county champion Jeff Harpole was in second place after shooting a 71, and then Josh Hallberg and John Caldwell were tied for third at 72.

The other six golfers who qualified for the championship flight on Sunday — John Harigill, Kevin Neihaus, Wilson Palmertree, Jake Dornbusch, Caleb Davis and Tom Jones — were 10 to 12 shots behind Yocum.

Will Keen and Trey Martin led the first flight after shooting 76s, Joshua Larsen led the second flight with an 80, and Clay Crozier the third flight with an 87.

In the Senior Championship, Joe Grayson shot a 73 to take the first-round lead. Rodney Lindsey was second, with a 74, and they were followed by Hugh Hasty (75) and Jim Darnell (82).

The seniors will start first in Sunday’s second round, at 8:30 a.m. at Clear Creek. The final threesome with Caldwell, Harpole and Yocum will tee off at 10:30 a.m.