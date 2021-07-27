July 27, 2021

Barbara L. Hodge

Published 4:26 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Barbara L. Hodge passed away on July 23 in Jackson, Miss., at the age of 57.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. at United M.B. Church in Edwards, Miss. Visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Willis & Sons Funeral Home and Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to service time at United M.B. Church in Edwards.

