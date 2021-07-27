John Herman Williams
John Herman Williams passed away on Saturday, July 24. He was 92. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home.
