Thomas A. Caruthers, Jr. died Monday, July 26. He was 92.

Caruthers was born in St. Joseph, La., to the late Thomas A. Caruthers, Sr. and Lora Funchess Caruthers. He had been a resident of Vicksburg since 1933. He was a graduate of Carr Central High School and Milwaukee School of Engineering. He owned and operated Crystal Ice Company, Tom’s Sack and Pack and later Caruthers, Inc. until 2004. He was a member of Vicksburg Seventh Day Adventist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn S. Caruthers, a grandson, Rusty

Geter, and a great-granddaughter, Morgan Cheyenne Caruthers. He is survived by his children, Thomas A. Caruthers, III (Georgia), Michael B. Caruthers (Jane) and Lora Gail C. Meacham (Paul Rusche); seven grandchildren, Thomas A. Caruthers, IV, George Adam Caruthers, Jeffery Paul Caruthers, Sidney Meacham, Jr., Josh Geter, Ben Hill and Leland Hill; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at Vicksburg Seventh Day Adventist

Church. A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m.