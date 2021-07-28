July 28, 2021

  • 93°
Do you love the outdoors and staying active? The Vicksburg Animal Shelter has the perfect best friend for you. This chocolate pit-mix loves to play in the yard and enjoy time outdoors. His ideal family will give him the love and attention he needs through playing fetch with him twice a day. He will be the best pup and love you tons if you also share in his love for the outdoors.

Pet of the Week: Chocolate Pit-Mix at the Vicksburg Animal Shelter

By Staff Reports

Published 1:46 pm Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Do you love the outdoors and staying active? The Vicksburg Animal Shelter has the perfect best friend for you. This chocolate pit-mix loves to play in the yard and enjoy time outdoors. His ideal family will give him the love and attention he needs by playing fetch with him twice a day. He will be the best pup and love you tons if you also share in his love for the outdoors.

The Shelter can be reached at 601-636-6982.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Should employers be allowed to require vaccinations for employees?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles