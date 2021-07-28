Vicksburg man arrested for drug possession on Tuesday morning
A 44-year-old Vicksburg man was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine Tuesday morning during a stop by the Vicksburg Police Department on Rifle Ridge Road.
Fredrick Henyard appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter the same day for possession of the drugs and received a $30,000 bond. He was turned over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
You Might Like
Vicksburg man reported for disturbance found in possession of narcotics, firearm
Vicksburg police received complaints of a rolling disturbance on Interstate 20 on Sunday night, and as a result, stopped convicted... read more