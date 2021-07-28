July 29, 2021

  • 95°

Vicksburg man arrested for drug possession on Tuesday morning

By Staff Reports

Published 5:28 pm Wednesday, July 28, 2021

A 44-year-old Vicksburg man was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine Tuesday morning during a stop by the Vicksburg Police Department on Rifle Ridge Road.

Fredrick Henyard appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter the same day for possession of the drugs and received a $30,000 bond. He was turned over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Print Article