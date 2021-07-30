July 30, 2021

  • 95°

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest Vicksburg resident for sexual battery of a child

By John Surratt

Published 1:18 pm Friday, July 30, 2021

Warren County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested two men on charges involving sex offenses in separate and unrelated cases.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Marshall A. Smith, 81, who gave an address on Hoxie Road, was arrested about 3:30 p.m. Thursday on a charge of one count of sexual battery of a child under the age of 16.

He said the arrest was the result of an investigation that began several days earlier, and Smith was arrested Thursday after deputies executed a search warrant on his home. Pace said the victim was not a relative of Smith but released no other information, citing the ongoing investigation.

Smith was being held in the Warren County Jail without bail pending an initial appearance in Warren County Justice Court. Pace said the lead investigator in the case is Sgt. Stacy Rollinson along with investigators Todd Dykes and Zach Primeaux.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

