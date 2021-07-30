Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest Vicksburg resident for sexual battery of a child

Warren County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested two men on charges involving sex offenses in separate and unrelated cases.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Marshall A. Smith, 81, who gave an address on Hoxie Road, was arrested about 3:30 p.m. Thursday on a charge of one count of sexual battery of a child under the age of 16.

He said the arrest was the result of an investigation that began several days earlier, and Smith was arrested Thursday after deputies executed a search warrant on his home. Pace said the victim was not a relative of Smith but released no other information, citing the ongoing investigation.

Smith was being held in the Warren County Jail without bail pending an initial appearance in Warren County Justice Court. Pace said the lead investigator in the case is Sgt. Stacy Rollinson along with investigators Todd Dykes and Zach Primeaux.

