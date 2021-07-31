Red Carpet Bowl tickets go on sale Sunday

Tickets for the 2021 Red Carpet Bowl will go on sale Sunday, and for the first time can be purchased online.

The Red Carpet Bowl has joined a growing trend among sporting events by going to an online-only ticketing system. Tickets will be sold the through GoFan.co web site and the GoFan app.

The season-opening doubleheader is scheduled for Aug. 27 at Vicksburg High School’s Memorial Stadium, with Warren Central facing Forest Hill at 5:30 p.m. and Vicksburg playing Germantown at 8.

Tickets for the Warren Central vs. Forest Hill game can be purchased at gofan.co/app/events/327894.

Tickets for the Vicksburg vs. Germantown game can be purchased at gofan.co/app/events/327895.

Tickets are good for both games and cost $11 — the $10 face value of the ticket, plus a $1 service fee charged by GoFan. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate, but the price will increase to $15 plus a service fee on game day.

Fans that have purchased tickets ahead of time should not validate them on their phones until they reach the gate for entry. Validating them ahead of time will void the ticket.

Many colleges, pro teams and high schools — including Vicksburg High and Warren Central — switched to electronic ticketing systems during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and Red Carpet Bowl committee chairman Mark Buys said it made sense for the Red Carpet Bowl to do the same.

Previously, tickets were sold at the gate or at a number of outlets around Vicksburg in the weeks leading up to the game.

“Every school, every university, every college, everybody is going to these virtual ticket sales. It’s so convenient. It’s a cost savings to the organization. The vast majority of our attendees will have a smartphone and be able to facilitate the purchase of a ticket,” Buys said in an interview with The Vicksburg Post in early July. “It’s convenient for everybody involved. You don’t have to worry about picking up a ticket somewhere. It’s all done on the phone. The paper ticket is just a thing of the past now.”

