The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Meet the Gators/Vikes

The annual Meet the Gators and Meet the Vikes athletic pep rallies will be held at Vicksburg High and Warren Central, respectively, in August. During the events, fall athletes in all sports will be introduced.

Meet the Gators will be Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at Vicksburg’s Memorial Stadium. Meet the Vikes will be Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at Warren Central’s Stadium.

There is no charge and no tickets required to attend either event.

Flashette Camp

St. Aloysius will host its Cheer and Flashette Kiddie Camp on Aug. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the St. Al gym. It is for girls in grades K-6.

For more information or to register for the camps, visit vicksburgcatholic.org/apps/pages/summercamps or call 601-636-2256.

Red Carpet Bowl tickets

Tickets for the 2021 Red Carpet Bowl will go on sale Aug. 1. Tickets for the high school football doubleheader cost $10, and will be sold online only through gofan.co.

The 2021 Red Carpet Bowl is scheduled for Aug. 27 at Vicksburg High School. Warren Central will play Forest Hill in the first game at 5:30 p.m., and Vicksburg will take on Germantown in the second game at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Warren Central vs. Forest Hill game can be purchased at gofan.co/app/events/327894.

Tickets for the Vicksburg vs. Germantown game can be purchased at gofan.co/app/events/327895.

Hinds baseball showcase

The Hinds Community College baseball program will host the 2021 Hinds Baseball Fall Showcase on Aug. 29 at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond campus.

The showcase is open to players in grades 9-12 who are looking to display their talents in front of the Hinds baseball coaching staff, along with numerous other junior colleges, universities and scouts.

Check-in/registration will begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 29, and the showcase will run from noon until completion. The cost is $100 per player. All players must have a physical dated Oct. 25, 2019 or later.

Payment will not be accepted until the day of the showcase, but players can pre-register online and download a waiver form through sports.hindscc.edu/sports/baseball.

For more information, email Hinds assistant coach Andrew Gunn at Andrew.Gunn@hindscc.edu

Hinds softball showcase

The Hinds Community College softball program will host its fall prospect showcase on Aug. 14 at Rene T. Warren Field on the Raymond campus.

The showcase is open to players in grades 9-12, who are looking to display their talents in front of the entire Hinds softball coaching staff. At the showcase, participants will be evaluated on their base running times, arm strength, batting exit velocity, defensive ability, pitching and catching.

The showcase will begin at 9 a.m. Check-in/registration will begin at 8 a.m. the day of the showcase. The cost is $40, which can be paid at check-in. Only cash or checks will be accepted.

No payment will be accepted until the day of the showcase, but registration and waiver forms can be found online at sports.hindscc.edu/sports/softball and filled out ahead of time to speed up the check-in process.

Participants will need to bring their own equipment along with an up-to-date physical. For more information, contact assistant coach John Plummer via email John.Plummer@hindscc.edu